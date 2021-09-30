More than a month after an 8-year-old Delaware County girl was shot dead by what investigators believe was police gunfire, representatives for her family and the community continue to push for accountability.
Bruce Castor, the attorney representing Fanta Bility’s family, as well as state Sen. Anthony Williams (D–8th District) said they were dissatisfied with the response to the girl’s death on the part of leaders from Sharon Hill, where she was killed.
“The behavior of Sharon Hill and its leadership is less than desirable,” Castor said, adding that he is “surprised” that leaders “have not been more forthcoming and have not been more sympathetic in their public pronouncements.”
Bility was killed Aug. 27 as three police officers opened fire while people were leaving the Academy Park High School stadium following a football game. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said there had been another shooting nearby, and when a car turned directly in front of the officers, who were positioned near the stadium exit, they fired their service weapons.
