AARP poll shows voters over 50 could play major role in November election

A new survey commissioned by AARP Pennsylvania showed what Black Pennsylvanian voters over the age of 50 are thinking about as they get ready to vote in November.
The survey shows that Black voters over 50 are headed into the 2022 general election supporting lieutenant governor John Fetterman for the US Senate and Attorney General Josh Shapiro for governor. Both are Democrats.
In the poll, Shapiro leads Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano among Black voters over 50, 78% to 17%. In the race for the U.S. Senate, Fetterman leads Republican TV personality Mehmet Oz, 76% to 16%.
Two-thirds of Black voters also said that they’re not happy with what's happening with the economy, both nationally as well as when within the state. They also place voting rights, Social Security and Medicare at higher levels of importance to their vote this November.
“Black voters consistently show up to the polls, so it’s important that candidates pay attention to their concerns, as election season heats up,” said AARP Pennsylvania state director Bill Johnston-Walsh.
“But, their vote is not guaranteed for one party or another,” he added. “With the price of necessities like groceries, gas and prescription drugs skyrocketing, Black voters in Pennsylvania are worried about these issues and want to see elected officials provide solutions.”
Among all Pennsylvania voters over 50, Fetterman leads Oz 50% to 44% in the open race for the U.S. Senate and Shapiro narrowly leads Mastriano, 49% to 46%.
AARP’s poll also reveals a gap in gender, with 54% of women supporting Fetterman and 40% supporting Oz in the U.S. Senate race. In the gubernatorial race, 55% of women support Shapiro and 41% support Mastriano.
Among men, 51% support Mastriano and 49% support Oz while 43% support Shapiro and 45% support Fetterman.
Shapiro also holds a much higher percentage of support from African Americans over the age of 50 with 78%, while Mastriano only holds 17%. In the race for U.S. Senate, Fetterman leads Oz 76% to 16%.
Almost 85% of respondents said the country is heading on the wrong track and more than 75% said the state is going in the wrong direction. Only 30% said they felt the economy is working for them.
Enthusiasm is also high among likely voters for both parties, with 84% of Democrats and 87% of Republicans saying they are “extremely motivated” to vote for governor and Congress in 2022.
In the 2018 midterm elections, Pennsylvanians aged 50 years and older made up 61% of all voters in the state.
“People are looking at those pocketbook issues and what is impacting them on a day-to-day basis,” Johnston-Walsh said. “They’re also seeing that the approval rating for President Biden is also underwater.
“I think that’s having an impact on the state races like the federal state senate seat as well as the governor's race,” he added. “The biggest thing all of the polls show is the power of the voice and how residents over 50 believe their voice is connected with their vote.”
AARP commissioned Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research to conduct the survey. The survey, which reached nearly 1,400 Pennsylvania voters, was conducted this month via landline, cell phone and text message from June 12-19.
It included a statewide representative sample of 500 likely voters, an oversample of 550 like voters aged 50 and older and an additional oversample of 328 Black likely voters aged 50 and older. AARP plans to do another survey on the General Election in mid-October.
“We want to make sure that all Pennsylvanians know that it's their privilege and their right to vote,” Johnston-Walsh said.
“We also want to make sure all of the campaigns realize that the 50+ voter is not happy with what’s going on in the country but especially the state,” he added. “They have a lot of issues that are impacting them and they want to be heard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.