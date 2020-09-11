Harrisburg — AARP Pennsylvania released a new survey of likely Pennsylvania voters that found President Donald Trump (46%) trails former Vice President Joe Biden (49%).
The survey, conducted by the bipartisan team of Benenson Strategy Group and GS Strategy Group, found that voters 50+ strongly oppose (50%) or somewhat oppose (3%) how President Trump is managing the coronavirus pandemic. The full survey results will be released on Sept. 15.
Among voters age 50+, President Trump (46%) trails former Vice President Biden (49%). Pennsylvanians age 50+ made up 60.8% of all voters in 2018 and 55.6% in 2016.
“Candidates who want to win in 2020 must talk about the issues that matter to voters 50+ like voting safely from home or in-person, preventing cuts to Social Security and Medicare and lowering prescription drug prices,” said AARP Pennsylvania State President Joanne Grossi.
The poll findings include:
President Trump (46%) trails former Vice President Biden (49%) among voter age 18+.
President Trump (46%) trails former Vice President Biden (50%) among voter age 50+.
President Trump (39%) trails former Vice President Biden (56%) among women. President Trump (55%) leads former Vice President Biden (40%) among men.
Benenson Strategy Group and GS Strategy Group conducted a survey among 1600 likely 2020 voters in Pennsylvania, which fielded from Aug. 30 to Sept. 8. Overall margin of error ± 2.5% at 95% level of confidence.
In August, AARP Pennsylvania launched “Protect Voters 50+,” a comprehensive voter engagement campaign to support and protect Americans 50+ as they vote in the 2020 elections. The campaign will help Americans over 50 vote safely, whether at home or in person. The “Protect Voters 50+” campaign will provide people with the information they need about this year’s elections, including video voters’ guides, issue briefings, direct mail, text messaging, social media and paid media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.