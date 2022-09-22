A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at New Jersey's Newark airport after circling over the Atlantic
- Gregory Wallace and Pete Muntean
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
LIVE: Obamas Return to White House for Portrait Unveiling
Most Popular
Articles
- Reverend Herbert Lusk dies at 69
- After fatal rec center shooting, Philly lawmaker seeks to limit truck parking
- It’s up to Philadelphia voters to hold elected officials accountable
- The dark side of Queen Elizabeth's legacy matters. Here's why.
- Ex-Philly cop found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 shooting of unarmed man
- Volunteering could get you a tax credit in Philly if a City Council bill becomes law
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.