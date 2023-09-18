Georgia Juvenile Justice

A Department of Juvenile Justice correctional officer stands guard outside a classroom at the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center in Atlanta. — AP Photo/David Goldman

 David Goldman

MORGANTOWN, Pa — Nine juveniles who escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania and were at large for less than a day have been captured, state police said Monday.

All will be charged with escape and some may face other charges.

The Associated Press 

