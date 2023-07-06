Gov. Shapiro removes

From left, Biden administration infrastructure czar Mitch Landrieu, Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney join transportation officials in reopening six lanes of traffic on l-95. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

The state House of Representatives passed a $45.5 billion state budget late Wednesday after Gov. Josh Shapiro stripped a private school voucher item from the bill in a line-item veto.

The vote ended a five-day impasse, at the center of which was a $100 million allocated for a voucher program for private schools, known as the PASS Scholarships. It was supported by the Senate, House Republicans and Shapiro, but opposed by House Democrats. The budget for the state’s fiscal year which was scheduled to start July 1 is almost a week late.

