The state House of Representatives passed a $45.5 billion state budget late Wednesday after Gov. Josh Shapiro stripped a private school voucher item from the bill in a line-item veto.
The vote ended a five-day impasse, at the center of which was a $100 million allocated for a voucher program for private schools, known as the PASS Scholarships. It was supported by the Senate, House Republicans and Shapiro, but opposed by House Democrats. The budget for the state’s fiscal year which was scheduled to start July 1 is almost a week late.
Nevertheless, House Democrats were joined by 15 Republicans to pass the bill by a vote of 117 to 86.
Democrats argued the voucher program would take money from the public school systems which is already under funded. Vouchers allow public school students to use them to pay tuition for a private school of their choice. But private schools are not required to accept any student who has a voucher.
“I have worked with leaders in both chambers to craft a common sense, responsible budget that makes critical investments in public safety, agriculture, economic development, public education, workforce development, relief for our seniors, and much more, as I laid out in my budget address in March,” Shapiro said in a statement.
According to Shapiro, his first budget is a significant step in his work to create an economy that works for all, make Pennsylvania communities safer, and ensure every Pennsylvania child has access to a quality education.
"A budget is a statement of our priorities — and with new investments in students, teachers, seniors, moms, families, farmers, workers, cops, emergency responders, business owners, and more, this is a budget for all Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said.
For example, the budget will invest $1 billion in public education, including a $567 million increase in the state's basic education funding formula; a $100 million increase in Level Up, for more resources to underfunded schools; $50 million in special education funding; $125 million for school safety and environmental improvements; and $46.5 million for universal free breakfast for all of the state's 1.7 million public school students and free lunch for eligible students.
As for community and economic development, $50 million will be invested in the Whole-Home Repairs program and $20 million will fund the new Historically Disadvantaged Business Program that will invest in small, minority, women and veteran-owned businesses.
In addition, the budget includes $13 million to make the state more competitive and to make it a leader in economic development, job creation and innovation; $23.5 million to expand apprenticeships and vocational- technical training, along with $7.5 million for the public defenders system for people who cannot afford legal representation.
The budget also includes millions of dollars to improve law enforcement, prison and agricultural infrastructure, violence prevention programs, along with emergency and mental health care.
Last week after the Senate passed its version of the bill, House Leader (Matthew) Bradford, D.-70th District, of Montgomery County told Shapiro that the voucher proposal did not have the support of the House. It was voted down in committee last Friday.
In addition, Bradford sought and received a legal memo from the Office of the General Counsel that confirmed that without enabling legislation, Shapiro’s administration cannot legally implement the voucher program.
But Shapiro said Bradford has assured him and House Republicans in a letter that he would consider the PASS Scholarships and other similar measures in the future.
“This is just one of several initiatives important to me that have passed in one chamber but not the other — initiatives like statute of limitations reform, an increase in our minimum wage, common sense gun safety legislation, and the Fairness Act,” Shapiro said.
But Republicans were not happy with the voucher program being removed.
“Democrats approving this budget is nothing more than an escape hatch for our friends on the other side of the aisle who wish to avoid a protracted impasse over a politically inconvenient issue that divides their own party,” said House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler R-100th District, of Lancaster. “Today’s vote ultimately will leave students and families, who want nothing more than the opportunity for a better education and a better future, out in the cold merely for political convenience.”
For his part, Rich Askey, president of Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), said he was grateful that lawmakers passed the budget which increases education spending.
Last week, Askey said, the education community made it clear that it opposes vouchers. PSEA represents 187,000 teachers, counselors and educational support personnel in the state.
“It is important to recognize that the funding increases in this budget are only a down payment on a long-term fix to our unconstitutional public school funding system," Askey said. "We need to do everything we can to ensure that our public school students have the resources they need to succeed."
