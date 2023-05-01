Rutgers University Camden

Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

After nearly a year of negotiations, leaders of three unions that represent 9,000 educators, clinicians, and researchers have approved tentative agreements with Rutgers University.

Leaders approved the contract language at a meeting Sunday and will recommend ratification to members at town hall discussions.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.