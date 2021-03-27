Dr. Ala Stanford and Trudy Haynes were honored during the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists’ second annual Women’s History Month celebration.
“With March being National Women’s History Month, the women of PABJ wanted to use the occasion to honor some very deserving Philadelphia-based women. Our theme is the 'Year of Black Women',” said Benét J. Wilson, PABJ Vice-President of Print and Senior Editor at the Point Guys.
Councilmember-at-Large Katherine Gilmore Richardson was a special guest and joined the women of PABJ for a second time to celebrate their women’s history month honorees.
“I'm so excited to be here again this year as we were together in person last year. It was one of the very last events before the onset of COVID-19 here in the city of Philadelphia,” said Gilmore Richardson.
Gillmore Richardson began her remarks by thanking the organization.
“I want to thank you for this annual Women's History Month program, to the entire team at the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists, to your leadership and your membership for the tireless work you all have been doing over the past year. And for the exemplary example you have set within media here in Philadelphia,” she said.
The councilwoman then presented a city citation on behalf of the Philadelphia City Council to both Stanford and Haynes, highlighting their accomplishments and the influence they’ve had on the city of Philadelphia.
“I'm here today on behalf of myself and all of my colleagues here in the Philadelphia City Council to present citations to our wonderful honorees who are history-making, groundbreaking, glass ceiling-shattering honorees who have impacted the lives of so many Philadelphians not only this year but for so many years with the work they have done to really effectuate change and improve the quality of all of our lives here in the city of Philadelphia,” said Gilmore Richardson.
Haynes made national history after joining Eyewitness News in 1965, becoming the first Black TV reporter in Philadelphia and Stanford is a renowned surgeon and founder of the Black Doctor’s Consortium.
“In celebration of National Women’s History Month, the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists honored the legendary Trudy Haynes for breaking through many barriers for journalists of color. At 94 years young, her ongoing career spans seven decades. She is amazing,” said Charlene Horne, PABJ’s Vice President of Broadcast.
Haynes seemed astonished to hear the long list of her accomplishments read aloud. “I didn't know that I’ve done so much, and I certainly want to thank all of you for this double presentation,” said Haynes.
Throughout her unparalleled career, Haynes has interviewed giants in American politics and culture, including President Lyndon Baines Johnson, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jimmy Hoffa, former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Sylvester Stallone, Denzel Washington and Tupac Shakur.
“At an age like this, and at the time that I haven't even been in the eyes of the community for over 20 years, to know that this is remembered, and to know that you care and to know that I have been sort of a subject to honor, gives me great pleasure. I will take this to the rest of my life,” said Haynes.
PABJ thanked Stanford for being a champion for equitable access to health resources for Black Philadelphians during the pandemic. “She is the reason many Black people have received COVID-19 tests and vaccines,” said Horne.
“They are each trailblazing women whose work has proven invaluable. Haynes paved the way for Black journalists to work in local newsrooms and Dr. Stanford has created a path for underserved people to get the medical attention they need. People will benefit from the work they’ve done for generations to come. This is history in the making,” she said.
Stanford shared that none of what she has achieved over the last year would have been possible without the support of the city of Philadelphia. To date, the Black Doctor’s Consortium tested 24,000 people for COVID-19 and vaccinated over 30,000.
“None of it would have been possible without the support of the city of Philadelphia,” said Stanford. “For all the journalists out there that continue to promote and tell our story, really, all of the journalists, I'm telling you, you guys told the story for us,” Stanford said. “ So all we had to do was do the work. When you saw injustice, you put it out there. Right. So thank you so much for that. And thank you to the city of Philadelphia.”
The program featured a keynote presentation and fireside chat with Errin Haines, editor at large at "the 19th".
“It was only fitting to have Errin Haines, a co-founder, and editor-at-large at 'The 19th', as our keynote speaker. 'The 19th' is a nonprofit newsroom that covers women’s issues, with Haines focusing on Black women. She was the first reporter to interview Senator Kamala Harris after she was named President Joe Biden’s running mate. And Vice President Harris also gave her first interview to Haines,” said Wilson. “PABJ is happy that we could hold this annual event despite the pandemic.”
