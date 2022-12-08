Virginia's attorney general appointed a prominent law firm and a former U.S. attorney on Thursday to serve as special counsels to examine the events surrounding the shooting that claimed the lives of three football players and injured two students at the University of Virginia last month.
Jason Miyares said Los Angeles-based Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan LLP will investigate the events that led to the shooting, while former federal prosecutor G. Zachary Terwilliger will investigate local, state and federal law enforcement issues tied to the rampage.
William Burck and Crystal Nix-Hines, co-chairs of Quinn's crisis law group, will be leading the firm's review, Miyares said. Terwilliger is the former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and previously had oversight on national criminal issues for the Department of Justice.
Miyares and U-Va. officials announced in November they would name a special counsel to review how University of Virginia officials assessed the potential threat that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a student, posed to the campus before he allegedly opened fire on a charter bus returning from a field trip on Nov. 13.
"I have full confidence that Mr. Burck, Ms. Nix-Hines, and Mr. Terwilliger will conduct the thorough and professional external review requested by the University of Virginia," Miyares said in a statement. "Understandably, there are many questions about the events that led to the tragedy at University of Virginia. At the appropriate time, a report will be released to the public to help answer those questions."
Quinn Emanuel and Terwilliger did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Jones was on the university's radar before the shooting. During a probe of a potential hazing incident in September, a student told university officials that Jones had said he had a gun, which is not allowed on the U-Va. campus, where he lived.
The school's threat assessment team launched an investigation and interviewed Jones's roommate, who told the school he had not seen any weapons. University officials said Jones did not cooperate with the probe and it appears he was never interviewed.
University officials also discovered that Jones had a previous misdemeanor conviction for illegally possessing a concealed handgun, which he had not reported to the university as required by school rules.
University officials said they meant to elevate Jones's case to a student judicial board for punishment, but they said there was an inadvertent mix-up and a referral was not made until the day after the shooting.
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan thanked Miyares for appointing the special counsels."As we continue to mourn the loss of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry, we are committed to working with the special counsel team to learn as much as we can about this event and the circumstances that led to it, and to apply those lessons to keep our community safe," Ryan said in a statement.
The university has declined to answer numerous questions from The Washington Post about events leading up to the shooting, including whether its investigators knocked on Jones's door to attempt to speak with him and why the gun-related issues did not prompt a more urgent and immediate intervention.
The work of the special counsels will be supervised by the attorney general's office, but Miyares did not release a timeline Thursday for when they might issue their reports.
Separately on Thursday, a Virginia judge set a March 30 preliminary hearing for Jones.
Jones, who is facing three counts of second-degree murder and other charges, appeared in a gray-and-white-striped jail jumpsuit and was flanked by numerous sheriff's deputies during his brief appearance in Albemarle County General District Court.
Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney James Hingeley said in court that he expected to call a "large number of witnesses" during the hearing on March 30 but did not indicate who the witnesses might be and did not say anything further about the case.
Jones did not speak during the hearing and his attorney, Elizabeth Murtagh, offered no defense. She declined to comment afterward. The court appearance was the second for Jones in a high-profile shooting case that has grabbed national attention.
Hingeley said at Jones's arraignment last month that a witness told investigators that Jones had appeared to target the three football players who died, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry.
The Virginia State Police, which is investigating the case, has not suggested a motive in the case, and a spokesman said Thursday that investigators had no new information to make public.
U-Va. announced this week that it had awarded posthumous undergraduate degrees to the three slain students.
