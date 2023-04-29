South Carolina Democrats

Party operative Christale Spain gives her speech as a candidate for chair of the South Democratic Party during the party's convention on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Spain was elected as the first Black woman to lead the state party. — AP Photo/Meg Kinnard 

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Christale Spain, a longtime party operative, was elected Saturday as chair of South Carolina's Democratic Party, becoming the first Black woman to lead the organization in what will be the Democrats' leadoff presidential voting state in 2024.

Spain was elected during the party's convention Saturday in Columbia. She takes over in a wave of changes across state Democratic parties for 2024. With her election, and thanks to the party's recent revamp of its primary schedule, four of the five states in which Democrats will vote first next year — Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and South Carolina — now have Black women chairing their state parties.

The Associated Press

