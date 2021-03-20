Peace Not Guns.
This simple, yet important message was the main call-to-action for Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson Saturday. Together, the councilman along with a 100 members of the community gathered outside of Francis Myers Recreation Center, located at 58th and Kingsessing Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia, to voice their frustration of senseless gun violence and to find a solution to a citywide issue.
As of March 18, a total of 64 young people between the ages of birth to 18 years old have been shot with 16 of them being murdered, according to Philadelphia Police reports. Sadly, several of these shootings have happened outside of recreation facilities including the killing of a 17-year-old outside of Francis Myers Recreation Center on March 12.
“My Peace Not Guns Call-to-Action meeting is not just for the residents of Southwest Philadelphia, but Philadelphians throughout our great city,” said Johnson, Chairman of Philadelphia City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention. “It is a reminder that the coronavirus isn’t the only crisis impacting our city. I said it in 2020 and I will say it again — if there ever was a tipping point for us to organize around, surely we must find a way to address this senseless gun violence because we risk losing a generation of our youth.”
According to Councilman Johnson, this call-to-action meeting was successful. However, he is hoping for an even bigger turnout during their next rally.
“It was an OK turnout,” said Johnson. “Obviously, I would like to have more individuals come out for these types of meetings because children are dying right in their own neighborhood. In order for us to reduce the level of gun violence, it’s going to take people that live in these neighborhoods to get involved.
“I want to also believe that the individuals that did show up reflect how critically important it is for us to address the issue because they did take time out of their schedules to get involved,” Johnson continued. “I’m sure they will go back to their neighbors and talk to them about the call-to-action and challenge them and encourage them to get involved.”
Ultimately, I think it’s going to take the residents getting sick and tired of being sick and tired.”
The call-to-action hosted several resource tables to provide support for the community. These organizations included the Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network; Town Watch Integrated Services; Network of Neighbors; the Philly Truce App; the Born Leader Family; New Options/More Opportunities; Every Murder is Real; and Pennsylvania CareerLink.
For Johnson, it is important to provide these resource tables so that they are able to put information and resources into the hands of the people that need them so that they can ultimately make better choices and to get their issues or concerns addressed.
Before concluding the event, Johnson left off with a few requests. These requests included new and updated security cameras outside recreation centers in the Second Councilmanic District as well as a request for the Philadelphia Police Department to maintain a constant presence around recreation centers throughout the city until at least September.
When asked about the increased police presence within the current police-citizen political climate, the councilman reassuringly stated that he and the community want to feel safe.
“We want to make sure that our recreation facilities and playgrounds at high peak hours have a police presence to deter any crime or gun violence,” said Johnson.
“The reality is we want to feel safe,” Johnson continued. “The gun violence that has taken over Philadelphia is unacceptable. Our seniors don’t feel safe. Our parents don’t feel safe sending their kids to and from the corner store so I believe people will welcome the police presence.
“At the end of the day, it’s important that we save lives and that should be the first and foremost priority as it relates to public safety.”
Saturday’s call-to-action was one of several events that are being planned by councilman Johnson. He believes rallies like this will continue to spark conversation and lead to a better solution to stop gun violence.
