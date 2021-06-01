ORANGE FARM, South Africa — Spry and gray-haired, many dressed in their Sunday best or colorful African prints — and all sporting masks — dozens of South Africans aged 60 and over gathered at a government health clinic outside Johannesburg to get their COVID-19 shots.
Some looked at vaccine notifications on their mobile phones, others clutched pieces of paper, as the line moved along at a good pace. Eight at a time, they were ushered into a tent where they took seats distanced from each other.
“You are about to receive a vaccine to protect against COVID-19. It is the Pfizer vaccine and it requires two doses,” said a nurse, speaking the Zulu language to the group at the Orange Farm township clinic, about 30 miles south of Johannesburg. She described what they should do about possible side effects.
“Amen,” she said in closing, and the vaccine recipients murmured the same response, as if in church.
South Africa is in a race against time to vaccinate as many people as possible amid signs the virus may be surging again with the approach of winter in the Southern Hemisphere, when people spend more time indoors, typically allowing for more spread of disease. It is also a critical front in the fight against the virus in Africa, with South Africa recording 40% of the continent’s COVID-19 deaths.
Since January, South Africa has vaccinated nearly 500,000 of its 1.2 million health care workers and now is adding its older citizens to the campaign. In the past two weeks nearly 200,000 have received the Pfizer jabs with instructions to come back in six weeks to get their second dose.
After a plateau of the disease that lasted a few months, South Africa’s new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are trending up. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 3.33 per 100,000 people on May 12 to 3.97 per 100,000 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day rolling average of deaths is also on the rise: from 0.10 deaths per 100,000 people to 0.11 per 100,000 over the same period.
The increase may seem small, but experts warn it may be the start of a resurgence as the country enters the colder winter months, which start in June.
The national coronavirus task force met this week and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is pondering the possibility of re-imposing restrictions, such as reducing the hours that liquor can be sold and limiting the number of people at gatherings.
South Africa has by far the heaviest burden of the disease in Africa. With more than 1.6 million confirmed cases, including 55,976 deaths, the country has more than 30% of the cases and 40% of the deaths recorded by all of Africa’s 54 countries, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The continent of 1.3 billion people has reported 4.7 million cases, including 129,000 deaths, according to the Africa CDC.
South Africa has set a goal of vaccinating 5 million seniors by the end of June, so the new campaign’s slow start must quickly ramp up speed.
South Africa’s overall goal is to vaccinate 67% of its 60 million people by February. To achieve that it has purchased 30 million Pfizer doses, of which 1.3 million have been delivered so far and 4.5 million are expected by the end of June.
Both the J&J and Pfizer vaccines are effective against the COVID-19 variant dominant in South Africa, according to studies.
In addition, another 200 million doses of approved vaccines are needed to enable the continent to vaccinate 10% of its population by September, WHO said.
So far just 28 million doses of vaccines have been administered in Africa, representing less than 2% of the continent’s population. Globally, 1.5 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.
