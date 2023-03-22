Trump Legal Troubles

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The Manhattan grand jury investigating Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign will not meet Wednesday, March 22, despite that being one of the days each week when the panel ordinarily convenes, according to four people familiar with the matter. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

 Alex Brandon

NEW YORK — Manhattan prosecutors postponed a scheduled grand jury session on Wednesday in the investigation into Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign, at least temporarily slowing a decision on whether to charge the ex-president, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The grand jurors were told to be on standby for Thursday, another day when the New York panel has been meeting, three of the people said. When the grand jury next meets, it may hear from yet another witness, according to a person familiar with proceedings that appear to be nearing a decisive vote on whether or not to indict Trump.

The Associated Press

