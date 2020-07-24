Two state senators have proposed a $100 million COVID-19 grant program and financial relief package for restaurants and taverns that have experienced financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shutdown.
The proposal from state Sens. Jim Brewster and Pam Iovino includes a $100 million grant program for retail liquor license holders using CARES Act funds and policy changes to financially benefit struggling businesses.
“Restaurants and taverns are not only favorite neighborhood destinations and community staples, they are the job creators and the cornerstone of vibrant main streets across Pennsylvania, representing the third-largest sector of the state’s economy — and they are in dire need of assistance,” said Iovino (D-Allegheny & Washington) in a news release.
“As these small business owners struggle to determine if they can hang on, they need to know that there are lifelines available to them. This plan would direct financial relief to this specific retail sector and will help position our Commonwealth for a full and lasting economic recovery.”
Melissa Bova, the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association’s vice president of government affairs, said struggling restaurants need any help they can get.
“This package really takes into consideration the need for cash to operate, but also a reduction and relief of other expenses that restaurants quite frankly can’t afford right now,” she said. “Is it going to save a restaurant that might have to close because of this? Maybe not, but it’s going to help those on the cusp get through it and there is something to be said for that.”
Bova said restaurant operators want to go back to normal.
“Their entire existence is to take care of their customers and employ people, and right now they can’t do that,” she said. “It’s a scary time for the industry.”
Keven Parker, owner of the Philadelphia-based Ms. Tootsie’s Restaurant, Bar and Lounge, said restaurants impacted by the coronavirus shutdowns need grant funding.
“We have to infuse money back into the businesses so the businesses can almost get back to being 100%,” he said. “People are not operating at 100%. They can’t even operate at 50%.”
Parker said business owners shouldn’t have to rely on taking out loans during a time of such uncertainty.
“Restaurateurs can’t feel the pressure of feeling scared to get a loan or something that we may have to pay back and then in six months we might be out of business,” said the entrepreneur, who also owns Keven Parker Soul Food Café in the Reading Terminal.
The senators’ proposal comes as Philadelphia’s restaurants are still prohibited from offering indoor dining. City officials announced in June that Aug. 1 would be the earliest restaurants would be allowed to resume indoor dining. However, it’s possible that the date will be pushed back even further due to the rise in coronavirus cases.
Suburban restaurants are allowed to offer indoor dining, but only up to 25% of their capacity.
Parker has pivoted to offer take-out service at his restaurant, however he is feeling the financial pinch.
“We definitely can’t match the revenue stream that we had when we did (dine-in),” he said. “There is no comparison.”
"Restaurants, bars and the hospitality industry have been hit particularly hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic and we have to provide relief," Brewster (D-Allegheny and Westmoreland) said in a written statement.
“Too many bars and restaurants are imperiled, cannot survive under strict mitigation or have closed their doors putting men and women out of work,” he said.
“We have an obligation and responsibility to move aggressively and provide help now.”
The senators’ proposal to provide relief to bars and restaurants includes:
- A $100 million CARES Fund grant to provide grants for liquor license holders,
- A discount of 10% to 15% on wholesale liquor purchases from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for at least nine months,
- Waive license renewal and permit fees paid by restaurants and taverns for one year saving them a total of more than $30 million annually,
- The elimination of late fees and penalties that are paid by restaurants for a year, saving them a total of more than $35 million annually,
- The elimination of the $500 off-premises catering permit during the declared state of emergency, and
- Clarification of ambiguous language in business interruption insurance policies to ensure claims filed during the pandemic are quickly paid to businesses.
Under the proposal, liquor license holders that are cited for violating public health orders or the liquor code would be subject of forfeiture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.