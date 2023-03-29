The Senate Democratic Caucus is still determining its leadership. From left are, Sen. Mark Warner, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who will be vice chairs of the Senate Democratic Conference, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who will remain as Senate Democratic leader and chair of the Democratic Conference, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, will continue in that role, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who will chair the Senate Democratic Steering Committee, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who will be the Outreach chair. — AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite