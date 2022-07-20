FILE - U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs stands in the federal courthouse where she hears cases on Feb. 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. The U.S. Senate on Tuesday, July 19, confirmed the nomination of Childs — recently under consideration for a slot on the U.S. Supreme Court — to sit on the federal court typically seen as a proving ground for the nation’s highest bench. Senators, including a number of Republicans, voted 64 to 34 to approve Childs’ nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)