Phil Washington

DENVER, CO - JUNE 29 : Phil Washington, the nominee to become the new CEO at Denver International Airport, poses for a portrait at the airport in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

 Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A Senate committee has abruptly delayed its vote scheduled for Wednesday to consider President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, further holding up the long-awaited nomination.

It's not yet clear why the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation's vote to consider Phil Washington's nomination on Wednesday has been delayed. His pick was first announced by Biden eight months ago and has since faced continued resistance from Republican members of Congress over a number of issues, including his slim aviation-related credentials and his potential legal entanglements.

