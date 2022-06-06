U.S. Sen. Bob Casey joined middle school and high school students at Temple University on Monday for a roundtable discussion surrounding gun violence and solutions on the local, state and federal levels.
Cayla Waddington, a sophomore at Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School, is a student organizer for the Enough Is Enough Students Against Gun Violence campaign.
"We made up a survey for the students of Philadelphia," Waddington said. "We surveyed 1,300 students, we went out and talked to students about the gun violence problem and what our students think the problem is. The results came back and said that our students feel there needs to be better gun laws and then more of a focus on mental health in our community."
According to the survey, 71% of the students selected better gun laws as a possible solution to the threat of gun-related incidents in Philadelphia.
So far in 2022, there have been 787 gun-related incidents, according to the City Controller's website, including 194 gun homicides out of a total of 218 homicides.
Waddington asked Casey why legislation on confiscating weapons from at-risk people would target only mental health threats and not people who post eye-raising content on the internet before committing mass gun violence, such as the Robb Elementary shooter in Uvalde, Texas.
Casey said he agreed with Waddington that the bill should cover more than just mental health risks.
"I think what you said I agree with, which is this isn't something simply about someone who's got a documented mental health issue," Casey said. "It also should encompass people who have expressed a willingness to engage in violence and people who have made threats."
Kiara Harris is a 10th-grade student at Sankofa Freedom Academy who also is a part of the Enough Is Enough campaign.
Harris asked Casey why gun violence has not been declared a mental health crisis.
Casey said he agrees that gun violence is a mental health crisis. He that if his Washington colleagues from both parties agreed on one issue involving gun violence, mental health would be that.
"When you're in Washington, or the senator or House member, talking about the violence that occurred because of a mental health issue, that's fine to acknowledge that," Casey said. "But vote for the money. You got to vote for the funding, and many people in Washington are unwilling to do that."
Casey also said the problem will take a long time to solve. "As much as we've got to address a whole range of issues to deal with or to construct a solution over time, I believe that even if we take a series of big steps this year, we're still going to be a long way from solving this problem. It's probably going to take a long time. But our problem is we haven't even taken step one."
Orlando Serrano, a sixth-grade student at Eugenio Maria de Hostos, asked Casey when that change would begin to happen and when the problem of gun violence would be fixed.
Casey said that change won't happen until his Washington colleagues are on the same page, but they can't even agree to properly debate bills, let alone pass legislation with a majority vote.
Casey said he hopes that a bill on background checks for gun purchases is voted on to have an open-ended discussion among his colleagues.
"The problem we have right now is in the United States Senate," Casey said. "We haven't gotten enough votes in the United States Senate to even begin to debate on all these measures. The roadblock has been the institution that I work in every day. We've got plenty of votes on one side, on my side (Democrats), at least 50 votes there. But in the United States Senate, 50, even 50 plus one, is not enough. So we either have to get 60 votes to pass something, or we've got to change Senate rules to not require 60 votes. That's the basic problem."
Students from the Enough Is Enough campaign will meet with City Council later this month to discuss the results from their survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.