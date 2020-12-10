SDP to launch PHLConnectEd week, provides update on COVID vaccinations for educators

To encourage families to continue to sign up for internet access and hotspots The School District of Philadelphia, City of Philadelphia along with various businesses, nonprofits, and civic leaders will launch PHLConnectEd week, which will run from Dec.14-18.
During this week, newly-eligible families are encouraged to sign up for PHLConnectEd, a collaboration that connects low-income K-12 student households with internet services and devices.
The program, which also provides digital skills training and tech support for families, has been the urgent response to schools moving to virtual learning during the academic school year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. PHLConnectED launched in Philadelphia back in August.
“We’re in the middle of the second marking period, so we want to ensure that students have the tools they need to learn in the new year,” chief education officer for the City of Philadelphia Otis Hackney said Thursday.
“On Monday, we will kick off with an announcement about expanded eligibility for the program, meaning even more families will be connected to free internet access,” he added. “Throughout the week, our partners will also be reaching out to families and delivering hotspots to them.”
The City estimates that over 12,000 district and charter students/families have been connected to the internet for free through PHLConnectEd. However, city officials are not sure how many people still lack access.
“We know that we put a large dent on those families in terms of bringing them across the digital divide, but there’s still a lot of outreach that we have to do to help families complete the process to get them on board,” Hackney said.
Hackney stated that when the time comes for school buildings to reopen families will still be able to continue with PHLConnectED under the years of service agreement.
“Families will be able to stay connected with PHLConnectED until June 2022,” Hackney said. “We will continue to make the push to make sure that students have it because we know now that learning moving forward is going to be different and the access of education will be different. We want to make sure that those families are able to stay engaged.”
For more information on PHLConnectED, families should call United Way’s 211 hotline. The hotline provides 24-7 access to information about the program and referrals to resources.
COVID-19 Vaccine
District superintendent William Hite stated during his weekly press conference that he along with other educators are continuing to advocate on the federal level for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The district along with other educators have been allocating at the federal level that we prioritize educators somewhere behind health officials and public safety individuals,” Hite said. “But right now, we don’t have any information about our ability as a city to provide vaccinations to more than the individuals that the city has indicated already,” Hite said.
Hite reiterated that when teachers and staff are allowed to go back into school buildings that there will be some sort of testing protocol in place including rapid testing.
The district delayed its reopening plan last month amid rising COVID numbers in the city.
“We’ve been working with CHOP (Children Hospital of Philadelphia) and the health department with this process,” Hite said. “We’ve been informed that tests will be available for us to do that, but we’re still working on who would administer the test at the school and whether or not the organization will have vans that could go around and target communities if there is a higher level of spread in those respective communities.
“The test itself will be voluntary, but for students and staff who display [COVID] symptoms it will be mandatory,” he added. “That’s our approach right now, but we’re in the process of finalizing we hope within the next couple of weeks a plan for administration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.