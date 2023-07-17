A protégé of the nation’s most prominent civil rights leaders, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., who ran for the nation’s top office in the 1980s, stepped down on Saturday as head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group he founded in 1971.
The founder and former president of the organization, Jackson was replaced by Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III over the weekend by, the new president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. The transfer of leadership took place at the group’s 57th annual conference. Vice President Kamala Harris attended the event, and was a special guest speaker.
Since 1983, Haynes, 62, has been senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas.
The goals Rainbow of PUSH are economic empowerment, along with expanding the educational, business and employment opportunities for the disadvantaged and people of color.
A South Carolina native, Jackson, 81, was one of the youngest lieutenants of the late Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. who was shot and killed at the Lorraine Hotel in 1968 in Memphis, Tenn. In an iconic photo, Jackson can be seen with several King associates, pointing in the director of the shooter on the balcony of the hotel where King was cut down.
“Rev. Jackson has been a bridge from the 1960 Civil Rights Movement to the present,” said Mark Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League. “He made substantial contributions to civil rights and politics in the U.S. as an activist for nearly 60 years.”
For example, Jackson’s two historic runs for the presidency in 1984 and 1988, “paved the way for Barack Obama, because it demonstrated that a Black person could run a respectful and competitive campaign for president of the U.S.,” Morial said.
To be sure, Rev. Jackson’s campaigns were not just about running for president, Morial said. “It was about registering Black people to vote and about encouraging a generation of young people to run for office.”
In addition to running for president, Jackson’s legacy is intertwined with other well known King lieutenants, such as John Lewis, Rev. Joseph Lowery, Hosea Williams and Andrew Young, who “carried the torch,” of the Civil Rights Movement after his death.
“They carried on the work of Rev. Martin Luther King King, Jr. into the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and today,” Morial said.
Molefi Kete Asante, professor of Africology and African American Studies at Temple University, said that Jackson became an iconic figure even though he did not start out as one.
“Jesse Jackson was always a person that Rev. King would use as an introductory speaker because of his genius oratory skills, which complemented King’s own,” Asante said. “Rev. Jackson became one of the most articulate promoters of African American culture, freedom and liberation. The PUSH Rainbow Coalition was always his idea of his dream of what America could become. He was a visionary.”
In 1960, Jackson was a student in seeking to desegregate the local public library in Greenville and was as a leader in the sit-in movement. In 1965, he became an organizer for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). Later, Jackson was appointed by King to head the Operation Breadbasket program.
A graduate of public schools in Greenville, South Carolina, Jackson earned a football scholarship at the University of Illinois, but later transferred to North Carolina A&T State University and graduated in 1964. He was ordained on June 30, 1968, by Rev. Clay Evans and earned a Master of Divinity degree from Chicago Theological Seminary in 2000.
In his role as “Special Envoy of the President and Secretary of State for the Promotion of Democracy in Africa,” Jackson, who was appointed in 1997 by then President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, he traveled to several countries on the continent and met with leaders such as the late President Nelson Mandela of South Africa, and leaders of several other African nations, including Kenya and Zambia.
In August 2000, Jackson received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor from President Clinton.
Since 2017, when Jackson said he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, he has suffered health problems.
“We want to thank Rev. Jackson for his contributions and look forward to his contributions as a senior statesman of the Civil Rights Movement,” Morial said.
On Sunday, President Joe Biden said in a statement that he and his wife Jill were grateful for Jackson and his family for his of lifetime public service.
“The promise of America is that we are all created equal in the image of God and deserve to be treated equally throughout our lives. While we’ve never fully lived up to that promise, we’ve never fully walked away from it because of extraordinary leaders like Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr.,” Biden said.
“Throughout our decades of friendship and partnership, I’ve seen how Rev. Jackson has helped lead our nation forward through tumult and triumph. Whether on the campaign trail, on the march for equality, or in the room advocating for what is right and just, I’ve seen him as history will remember him: a man of God and of the people; determined, strategic, and unafraid of the work to redeem the soul of our nation.”
