Jesse Jackson-Rainbow Push

Rev. Jesse Jackson on Saturday at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. — AP Photo/Paul Beaty

 Paul Beaty

A protégé of the nation’s most prominent civil rights leaders, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., who ran for the nation’s top office in the 1980s, stepped down on Saturday as head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group he founded in 1971.

The founder and former president of the organization, Jackson was replaced by Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III over the weekend by, the new president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. The transfer of leadership took place at the group’s 57th annual conference. Vice President Kamala Harris attended the event, and was a special guest speaker.

swilliams@phillytrib.com 215-893-5787

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.