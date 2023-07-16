Frederick Douglass Haynes III

The Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III speaks onstage during an event at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City in 2019. — Photo/Bennett Raglin, Getty Images

The Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III became president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition on Sunday, taking the helm from outgoing civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

The official transfer of leadership took place Sunday, with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, during an event at the organization’s 57th annual conference, a release from Rainbow PUSH Coalition said.

CNN

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.