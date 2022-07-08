Report: Student debt, pandemic hardships worse for women of color

Women of color have less job security than before the COVID-19 pandemic and are struggling to repay their student loans, according to a new report released by the Center for Responsible Lending (CRL).
The U.S. economy added 6.7 million jobs in 2021, but the gains made in the workforce have not been shared equally across genders, the report says.
As of March 2022, the unemployment rate for women across the country is 3.9%. However, the gap in employment is greater for women of color, with Black women’s unemployment rate at 6.2% (63% higher than the national rate) and Latinas’ unemployment at 5% (57% higher than the national rate).
“Whenever there is any economic crisis, individuals who are in communities that have already been deprived of resources will have less resources available to deal with that economic crisis,” said CRL researcher and report co-author Sunny Glottmann.
“Due to increased child-care responsibilities and the high-contact, low-wage nature of many women’s occupations, women of color and women who couldn’t work remotely have less job security today than pre-pandemic,” she added. “Women of color also continue to experience difficulty paying for necessities such as food and housing.”
CRL, a policy research group focused on consumer lending, used data from the Census Bureau’s Household Policy Survey and a focus group of 33 diverse women from across the country who said they lost or quit their jobs during the pandemic.
Federal data shows that the majority of jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic were held by women. Between February 2020 and January 2022, 1.1 million women left the work force.
Of the focus group participants, 22% worked in health care and 12% worked in retail and accommodation. While some participants suffered job loss or reduction in hours, others chose to leave the workforce to avoid risk of infecting their families.
Only four women in the focus group had paid off their student loans. Of the remaining 29, who identified as Black or Latinx, 86% reported owing over $10,000 and 48% reported owing over $50,000. Half of the women said they had student debt of more than $100,000.
Each confirmed they took advantage of the federal repayment pauses. Two-thirds of the focus group said they were not ready for loan repayment to begin or that resuming payments would cause stress.
The payment pause, which includes a 0% interest rate, the suspension of loan payments and the stoppage of collections on defaulted loans, is scheduled to end Aug. 31.
“Women carry about two-thirds of the $1.7 trillion of federal student debt, with Black women more than twice as likely as white men to owe more than $50,000 in undergraduate student loan debt,” Glottmann said.
“Because of their difficulties in repaying student loans, women are reluctant to incur more student loan debt for themselves or their children. While payment pauses are a temporary fix, it doesn’t really address the longstanding issues within higher education and financial systems,” she added.
In the report, the CRL offers policy recommendations to fix the problem, including canceling $50,000 in student debt per borrower and applying a retroactive IDR (Iwaiver, which would help millions of borrowers who spent time in default and are most impacted by for-profit colleges, economic downturns and personal crises that require an exit from the workforce.
Another suggestion by the CRL is to invest in debt-free education pathways for women of color.
“We believe that we should be doing a better job of collecting and monitoring data on tracking income-driven repayment and public service loan forgiveness data, so that we don’t have the same repeated instance of having people not able to qualify for the forgiveness they’re entitled to,” Glottmann said.
“We also want the federal and state government to invest more in HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities) and increase the number of federal Pell grants,” she added. “The only way to provide significant relief is to cancel $50,000 in debt and reform our educational system.”
