Georgia Juvenile Justice

A Department of Juvenile Justice correctional officer stands guard outside a classroom at the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014, in Atlanta. — AP Photo/David Goldman

 David Goldman

A new report from the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Labor Statistics, says that the number of youth offenders age 17 and under sentenced to adult prisons and jails, nationally, has decreased by about 8,000 people between 2008 and 2021.

“Juveniles Incarcerated in U.S. Adult Jails and Prisons, 2002-2021,” from the Bureau of Labor and statistics says the number of youth offenders peaked at 10,420, nationally, in 2008 and dropped to an all-time low of 2,250 in 2021. In 2021, jails around the country had custody of 1,960 juveniles and state and federal adult prisons held 290 juvenile offenders.

