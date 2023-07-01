A new report from the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Labor Statistics, says that the number of youth offenders age 17 and under sentenced to adult prisons and jails, nationally, has decreased by about 8,000 people between 2008 and 2021.
“Juveniles Incarcerated in U.S. Adult Jails and Prisons, 2002-2021,” from the Bureau of Labor and statistics says the number of youth offenders peaked at 10,420, nationally, in 2008 and dropped to an all-time low of 2,250 in 2021. In 2021, jails around the country had custody of 1,960 juveniles and state and federal adult prisons held 290 juvenile offenders.
Juveniles arrested and convicted for a criminal offense may be housed in juvenile residential facilities or in adult jails and prisons, depending on state statue, according to the Department of Justice report.
The numbers drop may not necessarily indicate that there are fewer youth offenders — just fewer in adult prisons. Teen offenders in Pennsylvania are often assigned to either a juvenile justice center or to diversion programs, says a May, 2023 report, “Diversion Policy and Juvenile Justice Programs,” from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.
In Pennsylvania, when a young person, under the age of 18, is arrested, police submit their paperwork to the District Attorney’s Charging Unit. The D.A’ office then decides on appropriate charges.
“The cases of young people under the age of 18 are processed through the juvenile court system. In rare cases, and only for the most serious crimes, a young person may be charged as an adult,” says the District Attorney’s website.
One case was when a 14-year-old boy exchanged gun-fire with three other people outside of a West Philadelphia recreation center, killing a rec-center employee who was caught in the crossfire. The teen used a homemade “ghost-gun” and was charged as an adult.
In the case of minor crimes, though, juvenile defendants are often assigned an attorney and depending on the circumstances a young person may either go home under the supervision of family, or may be held at the Juvenile Justice Center until their detention hearing.
“Studies show that effective diversion prevents crime,” said the District Attorney’s office report. “When young people who are arrested and charged with misdemeanors and less serious felonies participate in programs that address underlying issues, they are more likely to stay out of the criminal justice system. As a result, our communities are safer.”
According to Youth.gov, youth who commit serious offenses may need to be be confined within a secure setting. However, others who are there for minor offenses end up in out-of-home placement or on probation. Typical services provided for youth in diversion programs can include: victim awareness and classes and activities; substance-abuse education and counseling; mental health treatment; education and tutorial services, and other options that help to “prevent future delinquency, thus reducing recidivism.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.