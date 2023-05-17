House Justice Garland

Rep. Cori Bush. — AP Photo/Greg Nash

 Greg Nash

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) introduced a resolution Wednesday to jump-start a long-stalled push for a federal reparations program for Black Americans.

"The United States has a moral and legal obligation to provide reparations for the enslavement of Africans and its lasting harm on the lives of millions of Black people in the United States," according to a draft of the resolution provided to The Washington Post. It also calls for $14 trillion for Black Americans to close the racial wealth gap that some reparations advocates say is the direct result of racist government policies.

The Washington Post

