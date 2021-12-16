In December 1961, James E. Clyburn was a 21-year-old at South Carolina State University who had completed all his credits and was set to graduate. However, because the school at the time allowed only one commencement ceremony a year - usually in the spring - Clyburn received his diploma in the mail instead of marching alongside his classmates. He could have returned to walk in the 1962 ceremony, but by then he was busy with a new teaching job in Charleston.
Sixty years later, Clyburn, now an 81-year-old Democratic congressman from South Carolina and the House majority whip, will get the opportunity to experience the pomp and circumstance of the college graduation ceremony he never had. And a special guest will hand him his diploma: President Joe Biden, who is giving the commencement address at the school on Friday.
"It means a great deal to me," Clyburn said Thursday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
Clyburn said the school's president had originally invited him to march in Friday's ceremony, knowing that Clyburn did not have the opportunity to do so in 1961. Clyburn was also invited to give the commencement address at his alma mater, a historically Black university in Orangeburg, S.C.
Clyburn in turn invited Biden, a longtime friend and close political ally.
"Well, I just decided that they would much rather hear from the president of the United States than me," Clyburn said. "And so I asked the president to do the commencement address. He agreed to do it. And I said to him, I would feel honored to be able to get my diploma from you 60 years later."
The visit will be Biden's first trip back to South Carolina since Clyburn helped him win the 2020 Democratic primary there, largely cited as the turning point for Biden's presidential bid.
At the time, Biden was struggling politically. The former vice president had come in fourth in the Iowa caucuses, then a dismal fifth place in the New Hampshire primary. A week later, Biden came in second in the Nevada caucuses but distantly trailed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.. The South Carolina primary - about a week and a half after Nevada - would have to be Biden's make-or-break moment.
Three days before the South Carolina primary, Clyburn announced his ringing endorsement of Biden, who wound up winning the state, including nearly two-thirds of the Black vote.
"You brought me back," Biden told Clyburn in his victory speech in South Carolina.
Biden's rousing win there prompted key moderate opponents to drop out. His campaign resuscitated, Biden would go on to win 10 states on Super Tuesday and eventually the Democratic presidential nomination. Former president George W. Bush would later tell Clyburn that he was "the savior" because of how his endorsement had brought Biden's campaign back from the brink.
Clyburn has since become one of the Biden administration's biggest boosters, advocating for the president's agenda in Congress and in cable news interviews. In a video call with reporters Wednesday, Clyburn said he did not think Biden received enough credit for his relationship with South Carolinians, which was formed long before he ran for president. Biden was responsible, for example, in pushing for federal assistance to deepen Charleston Harbor, Clyburn said.
"I think that few people realize how emotionally attached to South Carolina that Joe Biden is," Clyburn said. "People give me credit for his resounding victory here in South Carolina, but he deserved it.... And I said to him way back before the election that I didn't want him to forget South Carolina, and he's demonstrating with this visit that he's not going to forget South Carolina."
