Oaklawn Cemetery

Researchers and burial oversight committee member Brenda Alford, third from left, carry the first set of remains exhumed from the latest dig site in Oaklawn Cemetery to an onsite lab for further examination on Sept. 13, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. — AP Photo/Mike Simons

The remains of two adults have been found in an archaeological dig at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, amid efforts to find unidentified victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

At the ongoing third excavation, which began earlier in September, archaeologists have exposed 22 grave shafts, among which two remains were discovered.

CNN

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.