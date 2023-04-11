APTOPIX Tennessee Lawmakers Expulsion

State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, delivers remarks outside the state Capitol Monday, April 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Jones, who was expelled last week from the GOP-led Tennessee House over his role in a gun-control protest on the House floor, was reinstated Monday after Nashville’s governing council voted to send him straight back to the Legislature. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

 George Walker IV

After being sworn back into the Tennessee House of Representatives Monday, a lawmaker who was expelled just days ago over a gun control demonstration on the chamber floor says he'll continue to call for gun reform.

"The first thing I do when I walk into this building as a representative is to continue that call for commonsense gun legislation," Democrat Justin Jones said as he stood on the steps of the Capitol after his reinstatement Monday.

CNN

