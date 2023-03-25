Jailhouse Voting

Tykarri Skillon, an inmate at the Cook County, Ill., jail votes in a local election at the jail's Division 11 Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Chicago. — AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast 

CHICAGO — The voting precinct could have been any one of hundreds throughout Chicago, except that these voters in the first round of the mayoral election were all wearing the same beige smocks. And the security at this polling place wasn't intended to keep disrupters and campaigners out, but the voters in.

When first-time voter Tykarri Skillon finished studying the list of nine candidates, looking for those who shared his priorities on jobs and affordable housing, he marked his ballot and then was escorted with other voters back to their cells in the Cook County Jail.

