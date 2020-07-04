As the Philly region kicked off a toned-down, socially distanced Fourth of July celebration, for some it was a chance to take to the streets in a historic American city and protest the systemic racism that’s embedded in the founding of the United States.
At noon, a protest began outside of the Municipal Services Building in Center City — the previous location of the controversial Frank Rizzo statue, which was removed one month ago after years of calls for its removal due to the former mayor’s history of bigotry.
The protest — organized by MOVE — is focused on ending “police terror,” and calling for Philly Black activist Mumia Abu-Jamal’s freedom. July 3 marked the 38th anniversary of the first-degree murder conviction of Abu-Jamal, who was found guilty of murdering a Philadelphia police officer in July 1982. Activists have fought to overturn his conviction for decades.
As the rally at MSB started, an estimated 200 to 300 protesters gathered, many chanting in a circle and many more using bicycles to form a protective perimeter, likely to block police access. Crowd attendees were diverse — both racially and in age, with older activists standing shoulder to shoulder with younger ones.
At 11 a.m., a protest called “Fist for the Fallen” — organized by activist group Red Fist Rising — met at 30th Street Station to commemorate Black ancestors who died during enslavement in the Americas, and to confront the continued racial oppression still ongoing today. Attendees wore red and black, as well as painted their fists red or wore red gloves. Protesters from this group — led by an 8-year-old with a bullhorn — marched toward Center City to meet other planned demonstrations.
Organizers with Red Fist Rising spray-painted other protesters’ hands red in preparation of nine minutes of silence with red fists in the air in honor of George Floyd, who died in the hands of police after an officer kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
Matumb Um Nyobe, an organizer with the African People’s Socialist Party, had a table set up at the protest with literature and information on the prison industrial complex, and how the system disproportionately and unjustly incarcerates Black people in America.
“It’s violence,” Nyobe said. “The United States is a prison for Africans.”
Protesters at their table included messages like “Fight for justice for George Floyd” and “Death to colonialism.” Nyobe also pointed out that he doesn’t necessarily fully agree with the rallying cry “Black Lives Matter.”
“We don’t say Black Lives Matter, we say Black power matters,” Nyobe said. “If we don’t have Black power, our lives do not matter.”
For Zoe Sturges, what brought her out to protest on the Fourth of July was her elementary school students. Sturges, a kindergarten teacher at a school in North Philadelphia, held a sign that read: “Cops tried to cuff my kindergartener.”
Sturges said one of her students figured out how to call 911 on the school phone and did it several times. Sturges said police were not happy.
“So they showed up at the school and wanted to, as a ‘favor’ to us, cuff him in front of his friends, put him in the squad car and drive him around the block,” Sturges said. “We said no.”
It’s not the first time Sturges’ students have had issues with police within their schools. At Henry C. Lea School in West Philadelphia, Sturges said two of her fourth graders were arrested in math class for getting in a fight in which they pulled a child’s hair.
“Children should never be arrested,” Sturges said. “The fact that kids as young as 10 can be arrested in their classrooms is horrible and it’s been proven that the more interactions you have with police, the more likely you are to end up in prison as an adult.”
“They’re criminalized very early and it’s all part of the school to prison pipeline,” Sturges added.
From MSB, hundreds of protesters made their way to City Hall, in front of the Octavius Catto statue, where Mike Africa Jr. — the son of Debbie and Mike Africa — hopped on the mic to deliver a demand to local officials.
“We have seen lives change. We have seen people who call themselves protectors of the community get on their knees,” Africa said. “We are gonna keep them down on their knees. We’ve got to put our foot on their necks until they submit to the freedom of Mumia Abu-Jamal.”
A small group of counter-protesters were in attendance on Saturday, holding up posters with anti-abortion messages and other incendiary rhetoric and racial diatribes. The group of about four people — including one man with a PA system — were blocked off by both protesters and police.
At 2 p.m., a Black Trans Assembly for Abolition began at Front and Chestnut streets. At least 500 protesters are marching from there to the Liberty Bell in support of Black trans people who are victims of violence so often that the city of Philadelphia has called it an “epidemic.”
