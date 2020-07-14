Attorneys from multiple agencies and law firms have filed three separate federal civil rights lawsuits on behalf of more than 100 people involved in Philadelphia protests against police abuse.
The lawsuits were filed Tuesday against the City of Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and individual police officers for personal injuries and violations of the constitutional rights of people who participated in the protests on 52nd Street and the Vine Street Expressway.
The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc., the Abolitionist Law Center and the law firm of Kairys, Rudovsky, Messing, Feinberg & Lin LLP filed a lawsuit on behalf of 13 residents in a predominately Black neighborhood of West Philadelphia challenging the police department’s use of excessive use of militaristic force during a peaceful protest.
On May 31, the police department allegedly attacked protesters of police brutality, residents and bystanders who congregated in the 52nd Street area of West Philadelphia with pepper spray, rubber bullets and tear gas.
“Although this [show] of force was reportedly in response to isolated reports of looting on the business corridor, the dangerous force was not limited to the stores or even the street where the looting was alleged to have occurred,” NAACP LDF Assistant Counsel Cara McClellan said during a press conference.
“Philadelphia police officers traveled up and down residential streets in the community for hours, launching tear gas canisters from armored tanks and firing rubber bullets indiscriminately at residents and bystanders who were doing nothing more than sitting on their porches, walking home from work, planting flowers outside and barbecuing.”
She said police turned the 52nd Street residential area into a “war zone,” where elderly people using walkers tried to flee clouds of tear gas, young children were hiding under cardboard boxes to avoid injury and residents experienced respiratory distress when the tear gas wafted into their homes.
McClellan alleged that police officers used racial slurs, including the n-word, while using rubber bullets and tear gas against the predominately Black protesters.
During the press conference, plaintiff Gwen Synder recalled what occurred in West Philadelphia when police attacked the neighborhood. She and small group of people were gathering peacefully when police rolled in with an armored vehicle. Synder ended up getting hit with tear gas.
"I was just thinking they have invaded," she said. "It was like a military invasion. They were in riot gear. They declared war on West Philadelphia."
A second suit was filed by law firm Kairys, Rudovsky, Messing, Feinberg & Lin on behalf of 41 plaintiffs who were tear gassed on June 1 as police sought to clear thousands of protesters that had shut down I-676. The lawsuit provides a detailed account of the city’s history of aggressive response to peaceful protests and outlines the unprecedented decision made by the mayor, managing director and police commissioner to use tear gas and less lethal munitions to respond to protest activity.
Attorney Jonathan Feinberg said the case highlights three important messages.
“First, the City of Philadelphia has a long and checkered history of police violence and brutality and often that violence has impacted protesters,” he said.
“Second, that history of police violence in Philadelphia has in the overwhelming majority of cases disproportionately impacted Black people. Third, the violence that the city authorized and directed on 6-76 caused serious harm to many people. Those harms were physical and they were emotional – a deeply traumatizing attack on the safety and well-being of everybody who was there.”
A third suit filed by Mincey, Fitzpatrick and Ross, LLC includes 94 plaintiffs who were protesting on 52nd Street or the Vine Street Expressway.
“To date, the city has refused to accept responsibility for their decisions and conduct in West Philadelphia,” said attorney Kevin Mincey. “Even in the face of mounting and damming video evidence, city officials have twisted and manipulated their official accounts of what happened between citizens and police in a way to shield the city and police from civil liabilities.”
Mincey said some people will criticize their clients for trying to ‘cash in’ on civil disobedience.
“To be clear, the conduct of the defendants in this case require economic damages to be paid," he said. "This is not a question about whether monetary damages will be appropriate, but in speaking with the clients the overwhelming sentiment is that this should be viewed as an opportunity to see real change in the way that Philadelphia policies its citizens."
In a e-mailed statement, Kenney said he was highly concerned about what transpired on both I-676 and 52nd Street.
"I fully regret the use of tear gas and some other use of force in those incidents," he said. "As a result, the City has initiated an independent after action review to fully examine the circumstances of both events. The investigation is still underway, but any officer found to have violated PPD policy will be held accountable.”
