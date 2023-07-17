The National Institute of Corrections (NIC) celebrates its “Pre-trial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week,” which started Monday, to honor the people who help more than “2 million people re-integrate back into society each year,” following incarceration.

“Together we hope to achieve our loftiest goals to improve public safety by providing justice-involved individuals with access to resources for safe housing, work opportunities, and education that facilitate their long-term experience of crime-free lives,” said NIC Director, Dr. Alix M. McLauren.

