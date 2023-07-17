The National Institute of Corrections (NIC) celebrates its “Pre-trial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week,” which started Monday, to honor the people who help more than “2 million people re-integrate back into society each year,” following incarceration.
“Together we hope to achieve our loftiest goals to improve public safety by providing justice-involved individuals with access to resources for safe housing, work opportunities, and education that facilitate their long-term experience of crime-free lives,” said NIC Director, Dr. Alix M. McLauren.
In recent years, the industry has seen growth in the areas of artificial intelligence and celebrates other innovations in technology, helping us to “reimagine the places where we work, the ways we communicate, and the methods available to us to learn,” said McLauren.
Upcoming changes will include investments in virtual reality, learning labs and organization resources for community supervision agencies, she said.
The NIC provides training, technical assistance and information services to federal, state and local corrections facilities and works with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Department of Justice, and U.S. Congress. It provides leadership to influence correction-industry policies, practices and operations nationwide. Its services include offering practical assistance in planning, implementing and improving services.
For example, the NIC aids in the planning, design, and operation of new jails and prisons, in community corrections programming, offender workforce development, and offender class and risk-assessment.
For the first time since 2007, ending a 16-year hiatus, the NIC revived it’s Management Development for Minorities and Women (MDMW) training program. The program was established to prepare new and prospective supervisors in corrections. A few weeks ago, the MDMW training program convened 25 participants recommended by administrators of the NIC’s Large Jail Network, from eight states.
The event was held at the National Correctional Academy in Aurora, Colorado. Participants ranged from detention center officers to newly-promoted captains, records department supervisors, personnel managers, classification managers, and directors of victim services. Instructors of the program were all experienced minority and female corrections and military trainers. NIC plans to offer future sessions of this training next fiscal year.
This month, the NIC also launched a new civil legal services pilot program, providing legal assistance to incarcerated women. “Its purpose is to curtail recidivism by addressing civil legal issues like debt collection, access to benefits, or child custody, that can block individuals from realizing successful reentry.” The pilot was established in response to a survey of more than 50,000 incarcerated adults.
“Addressing legal concerns while people are still in custody is a major step forward in promoting successful community reintegration…” said McLauren. “Beginning the pilot program with women continues our important work on equity and inclusion.”
A 2022 report from the Department of Corrections said that nearly 65% of inmates were rearrested or re-incarcerated within three years of release from prison. That’s up 3% from just under a decade ago.
Prison officials in Pennsylvania say some job-training programs help, with a few challenges, but criminology researcher Mateus Santos recommended that incarcerated individuals pursue a full college degree, or complete an internship or study program, before leaving prison to better their chances of entering the workforce.
