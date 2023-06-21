WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden had just six words to offer after his 53-year-old son Hunter pleaded guilty to federal tax offenses in a deal that is also likely to spare him time behind bars on a weapons charge.

"I'm very proud of my son," he said.

The Associated Press 

