Following President Joe Biden’s announcement that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention, there has been a major outpouring of support from prominent figures from around the country.
“She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home,” said Biden at a press conference early Thursday morning announcing Griner’s release. “After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under untolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones, and she should have been there all along.”
“This is a day we’ve worked toward for a long time," said Biden. "We never stopped pushing for her release.”
Griner had been detained by Russian officials since February, when she was arrested at an airport in the Moscow region on drug smuggling charges. She was subsequently sentenced to nine years in prison in August and then moved to a penal colony in November after losing an appeal.
Griner, who had traveled to Russia to play for a Russian women’s basketball team during the WNBA off-season, testified that she had accidentally packed the cannabis oil cartridges that were found in her luggage leading to her arrest.
Following months of tense negotiations between the US and Russia, the two sides reportedly came to terms over the course of the last week on a deal that would see the US swapping convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner.
Biden reportedly gave final approval for the prisoner exchange within the last week but officials chose to hold back the news until the swap was consummated as there were internal worries that a premature announcement could endanger the fragile deal.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Griner was exchanged for Russian citizen Bout at Abu Dhabi Airport in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday after which point Bout was returned to his home country.
At the press conference Thursday morning announcing her wife’s release, Cherelle Griner said she was “overwhelmed with emotions, but the most important emotion that I have is just sincere gratitude for President Biden and his entire administration.”
“It’s just a happy day for me and my family so I’m going to smile right now,” said Griner.
Following Biden’s announcement that Griner had been released, public figures from all sectors of life came forward with statements of support and joy at hearing the news.
“After nine horrific months behind bars, Brittney Griner’s family, friends, and teammates can finally breathe a sigh of relief that she’s on her way home. For months we kept the pressure on President Biden to do everything in his power to bring Brittney home. Today, we gladly applaud the administration for the hard work of ensuring Brittney’s imprisonment finally came to an end,” said Rev. Al Sharpton in a statement.
“My prayers for her and her family remain as strong today as ever, because her journey is far from over. Brittney returns home with spiritual and emotional wounds that can only heal now that she’s free. I and the ministers who were denied access to see her in Russia look forward to meeting her here, so we can finally pray over her and offer her spiritual guidance.”
Prior to Griner’s imprisonment, she had become a star player for the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA and saw the women’s basketball association act as one of her biggest supporters during her fight for freedom. Following news of her release, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued a statement espousing the league’s joy at hearing the news.
“There has not been a day over the past ten months where we all haven’t had Brittney Griner on our minds and in our hearts and that has now turned into a collective wave of joy and relief knowing that she will soon be reunited with her family, the WNBA player community, and her friends. BG has shown extraordinary courage and dignity in the face of enormous adversity. The WNBA is grateful beyond measure to the Biden Administration, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, and all those who played a role in bringing BG home today. Our hope is that Paul Whelan and every wrongfully detained American will be returned home safely and as soon as possible.”
Unfortunately, the US was unable to additionally secure the release of another American that has also been detained by Russia, Paul Whelan.
“This was not a choice of which American to bring home,” Biden said. “Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney’s. And while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul’s release, we are not giving up. We will never give up.”
According to a senior administration official, Whelan’s name had been brought up repeatedly during negotiations regarding the prisoner swap only to be denied by Russian officials. Once it became apparent that Russia would offer Griner or nothing at all, the choice was made to move forward with the deal without the inclusion of Whelan.
At the press conference on Thursday, Cherelle Griner said that she and Brittany Griner would “remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul, whose family is in our hearts today.”
