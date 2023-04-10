LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people were killed and six others hospitalized in a shooting at a bank building Monday morning in downtown Louisville, police said.
The suspected shooter was also dead, Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told a news conference.
Witnesses who left the building told Louisville station WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.
Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. WHAS reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.
In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.
“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.
The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.
The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.
