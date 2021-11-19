PNC Bank has donated a shuttered bank branch in North Philadelphia to the Urban Affairs Coalition.
UAC’s plans call for the branch at Broad and Loudon Streets to be transformed into the PNC North Broad Community Connection Center. The center will provide financial education resources, first-time home buyer programs and shared community and co-working facilities.
This comes as PNC and UAC announced the expansion of long-term relationship through a three-year PNC Foundation grant. The grant combined with the transfer of the building and related improvements amounts to an estimated $1.5 million.
“Building upon a shared history that includes more than two decades of successful collaboration, expanding our relationship with the Urban Affairs Coalition to meet the needs of an historically underserved neighborhood in our city reflects and honors our shared values,” Joseph G. Meterchick, PNC regional president for Philadelphia, Delaware and Southern New Jersey, said in a news release.
“It’s about making a difference. This is the perfect way to transform our former branch and support the larger efforts of the UAC to improve the quality of life for all Philadelphians and revitalize our city’s neighborhoods, as we deliver on PNC’s commitment to move all forward financially.”
Sharmain Matlock-Turner, president and CEO of UAC, said the partnership represents the power of coalition.
“We come from slightly different places but a coalition is a place to build camaraderie and ultimately hear each other’s voices and think through what do we ultimately bring to this process that can really strengthen our communities. And that is really what long term relationships is about,” she said.
Located in the heart of the North Broad commercial corridor, the center is designed to advance the economic development of the historically underserved, low- to moderate-income neighborhood.
“In our partnership for many years with PNC we’ve focused on financial education and that will be centered in this space as well,” said Arun Prabhakaran, executive vice president of UAC.
“There will be a nonprofit and for-profit financial services hub that will help business owners get better training and connection to resources that they need to grow their organizations. There will be a nonprofit conference center in that space — an amenity that is not available anywhere in the several block range.”
Monica Burch, senior vice president and market manager of Community Development Banking for PNC Bank, highlighted the synergy between the financial institution and UAC.
“We have a shared commitment to a lot of things — addressing economic equality in community, neighborhood revitalization and support for underserved communities,” she said.
“With the donation of the building and our additional commitment to help get the building renovated for use, it really reflects these shared values and our shared commitment to making a difference.”
Their focus on addressing economic equality comes as widespread poverty represents major challenges for Philadelphia. According to PNC officials, in the neighborhoods surrounded the proposed center upwards of 95% of residents identify of Black and nearly half live in poverty.
The PNC Foundation grant is part of PNC’s Community Benefits Plan announced last April, which will provide at least $88 billion in loans, investments and other financial support to benefit low- and moderate-income individuals and communities, people and communities of color and other historically marginalized communities during a four-year period.
