Phylicia Rashad to step down as Howard University’s fine arts dean

Acclaimed actress Phylicia Rashad will step down from her position as dean of Howard’s University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts after the 2023-2024 academic year.
The university will begin its search for Rashad’s placement shortly. Rashad has yet to make a public statement about her leaving the university.
“We deeply appreciate Dean Rashad’s selfless contributions and commitment to our alma mater during her leadership of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts and the many contributions she had made to Howard University’s students, graduates and global community,” said Howard University president A.I. Frederick in an email sent to Howard students and faculty.
Rashad graduated magna cum laude from Howard University with a bachelor of fine arts in 1970.
She returned to her alma mater in 2021 to re-establish the university’s College of Fine Arts, which was renamed in honor of fellow Howard alumnus, world-renowned actor, playwright, director and cultural activist, the late Chadwick A. Boseman.
During her tenure as dean, financial contributions to fine arts programming at Howard increased significantly. Among the donations received include Netflix’s $5.4 million gift to establish The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship provides incoming theater students with a four year scholarship to cover the full price of tuition.
Academy Award-nominated actress and Howard alumna Taraji P. Henson gave a gift from The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which provides mental health services for the Howard community.
The university also received contributions from Capri Holdings, The Microsoft Corporation and the Walt Disney Company, according to the university.
“Dean Rashad has bolstered our esteemed faculty with the appointment of nationally and internationally recognized scholars, artists, and creatives to serve as department chairs, mentors, teachers and role models for our students,” Frederick said in the email.
An accomplished actor and stage director, Rashad has a decorated career with several awards. She is best known for her role as Claire Huxtable on The Cosby Show, one of the most popular television shows in the 80s.
She has a plethora of film credits and has appeared in NBC’s “This is Us”, in the popular Fox TV Series “Empire” and in Tarrell Alvin McCraney’s Peabody Award-winning series “David Makes Man”, on the Own Network, according to her biography on the university’s website.
In 2004, she became the first Black actress to win a Tony Award for best actress in the play “A Raisin in the Sun.” She won her second Tony last year for best featured actress for her performance in “Skelton Crew.” She was inducted into the 2016 Theater Hall of Fame in 2016.
She is the first recipient of the Denzel Washington Chair in Theatre at Fordham University and is also the inaugural holder of the Toni Morrison Endowed Chair in Arts and Humanities at Howard University.
