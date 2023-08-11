Phylicia Rashad to step down as Howard University’s fine arts dean

Phylicia Rashad arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in Sept., 2019. — Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Acclaimed actress Phylicia Rashad will step down from her position as dean of Howard’s University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts after the 2023-2024 academic year.

The university will begin its search for Rashad’s placement shortly. Rashad has yet to make a public statement about her leaving the university.

chill@phillytrib.com 215-893-5716

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.