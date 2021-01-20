President Joe Biden’s inauguration had a bit of Philly Flavor to it. One of America’s oldest African American scouting organizations, Germantown’s Boy Scout Troop 358, and members of the Triumph Baptist Church Choir were part of a virtual “Parade Across America” to celebrate the transition of presidential power.
“I felt very honored to be part of this historic day because I never thought I would be a part of an inauguration,” troop member Cortea Miller said.
Wednesday marked the third time the local scouting troop participated in a presidential inauguration.
“I was really surprised they picked us to participate because our troop had done it before in the past. So I was really excited to do it,” said troop member Jabril Williams.
The two Eagle Scouts and the rest of their troop represented Pennsylvania in the virtual “Parade Across America." The online event featured performances from communities in all 56 states and territories, celebrating America’s heroes, the diversity of our nation, its heritage, and the country’s resilience.
For their part in the parade, the young boys recreated a Philadelphia tradition on the Art Museum steps.
“We ran up and did our best version of the Rocky dance because it’s a Philly thing," Williams said. "We had our arms in the air and jumped up and down, then we saluted to President Biden."
Because of the pandemic, the parade was virtual but the 16 year-old scout didn’t let that temper his excitement.
Troop 358 Scout Master Brian Wallace has been responsible for making sure the troop applies to be a part of the presidential inaugurations when they come up. He said being part of a virtual parade created a different kind of excitement that was as special as being in person.
“It was a little different," Wallace said. "And the cool part and the weird part about it is, we didn't find that we were going to be in the parade until the Monday before. In person, you sort of had the whole build-up the excitement of booking the bus and other things that go into preparing for that day. So this time was sort of like we sent in a video and a lot of sitting and waiting to see if we got in. This year was special because we were able relax, enjoy the moment and reflect upon it a little bit more because you're probably doing it from your home or your office as the day progressed,” Wallace said.
Miller said he was excited to see himself and his troop on TV but his mom was really over the moon.
“My mom was really happy when she saw me and the rest of the troop. She keeps recording all of our stories that come on TV. My dad was really happy as well,” the 13 year-old said.
Germantown’s Boy Scout Troop 358 was not the only local group that took part in Wednesday’s inauguration. Members of the Triumph Baptist Church choir also represented the City of Brotherly Love. Minister of Music Charles Lundy said he was excited even though he didn’t know what to expect.
“It was an honor to do it," Lundy said. "I'm not one to be overly hype about certain things but when it was done, and I saw the results, then I kind of got really excited about it. It was just good to have something positive happen."
Lundy said because of the pandemic, he couldn’t use the full choir. However, he did come up with a unique way to perform.
“They didn't want a whole lot of people," he said. "It was only about maybe six or seven of us that did it all together. We had to record it at our [homes] and then put them together. It turned out to be a lot easier that way."
Performing as part of the inauguration was a full-circle moment for Lundy. This past election marked the first time the Philadelphia native voted.
“The crazy part about it is, this was my first year to vote," Lundy said. "I didn't vote for years, because I didn't believe in the voting system.
"So, this year after talking with my wife and different things like that, I'm like, ‘Okay, I'm gonna do it’. And ironically, the person I cast my first vote for won so you know, that was kind of exciting."
