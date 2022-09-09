Philadelphia Board of Education member Reginald L. Streater was selected as a fellow in the Eisenhower Fellowships’ inaugural 2022 USA Justice Program.
According to a news release from Eisenhower Fellowships, the fellows selected to take part in the USA Justice Program "will travel abroad for four to five weeks to expand their horizons and sharpen their strategies for combating entrenched racial discrimination in their communities and professions."
For his fellowship, Streater will be embarking on multi-week journeys to both Kenya and Finland in order to study the diverse educational systems in each country, where Streater said he hopes he will gain knowledge and perspective that will aid him in improving the lives of the children in the Philadelphia public school system.
Streater said that as a member of Philadelphia’s Board of Education, he has seen firsthand how the public school system may be in need of an update to its historical infrastructure.
“I believe that the public school education system, Philadelphia, which is, I think, analogous to what is present in other big cities that service poor people, Black and brown people, Black people. I think that the way we educate is old and antiquated. … And I think that the systems were created for a population that it no longer only serves. … So you can imagine some of these public education systems have been around since the 1800s. And, you know, Black people just got Civil Rights 1965. … So what I think I've seen on the Board of Education is some of our schools which are castigated often and seen as failures. I don't think they're failing our students. I think that we're using a model that is not mutually beneficial to the different iterations of students that we're trying to educate.”
According to Streater, the best way to attack this problem is not to completely dismantle the system but rather to gather information and reassess areas that have the potential for improvement.
“I'm thinking how can I problem solve this without just blowing up everything? I'm very much an institutionalist. I don't think we should just blow up all institutions. … I think that we should try to find a way to maximize what we have now while planning at the same time to make what we have obsolete or to build upon it so that we can innovate and have an educational model that can be better equipped to educate the children that we have in Philadelphia.”
With this in mind, Streater said that there is much that he can learn from each of the varied educational structures offered by Kenya and Finland.
“I chose Kenya because Kenya has the number one education system in Africa. … I think they may have had some of the same hurdles that we have had in America, especially as relates to black people. I think colonialism has had an analogous impact on their ability to nation build and build institutions. Just like racism in America has had an impact on our ability … to build institutions that are readily accessible and mutually beneficial to our people and those similarly situated. … (So in Kenya) How do you work with a diverse population that have different interests and may have different needs from education to still build the best education system on the continent of Africa? I think there's something there to learn that we can take here and bring back home.”
“Now, Finland is important because Finland is an example of what happens when everybody's bought into education and how you can be imaginative to give your population (the) education that it needs. … What I saw in Finland was that not only was there a buy in, but there's also an investment in teachers. … To me, Finland is what's next, right? So you utilize what you have, then the next step is you go forward, when what you utilize has run its course, (and) reimagine education.”
At the end of the day, Streater said that he hopes he can use the knowledge he gains from the fellowship to improve the lives of students in the Philadelphia Public School System.
“Ultimately, the big, big end is I would like our children to be educated. I want to find a way … any way possible to prepare our children for whatever iteration of adulthood or jobs that they want, whether they want to go the trade route, whether they want to go to college, whether they want to be an entrepreneur. I would like for them to graduate from high school with the skills necessary to do whatever they want. And I think public education can do that because I believe public education is not just a civil right, but a human right.”
Streater has been a member of the Philadelphia Board of Education since 2021. He also acts as an attorney with expertise in “diversity, equity, inclusion and employment discrimination”, according to his Eisenhower Fellowships bio, and was at one point the vice president of the Philadelphia chapter of the ACLU of Pennsylvania.
The USA Justice Program is an initiative launched by Eisenhower Fellowships in 2021 that aims to send “ascendant American leaders” on a professional journey abroad in order to “enhance their perspectives and sharpen their skills so they can maximize their impact on advancing racial justice in their communities and professional spheres.”
Eisenhower Fellowships President George de Lama said he believes that Streater’s accomplishments in the city of Philadelphia and track record of community outreach make him a great fit for the Fellowship program.
“Streater is an impressive young leader who's on his way places, I think, at a relatively tender age. … Reggie impressed everyone on the selection committee with his passion for … finding new ways to improve education in urban areas. … He's an outstanding young Philadelphia leader, and we're really happy to have him.”
