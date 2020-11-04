Philadelphia residents weighed in on four ballot questions during the Nov. 3 election.
The ballot questions asked voters about criminal justice and police reforms and whether to borrow money that would be spent on infrastructure repairs.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia’s unofficial election results showed that people were largely voting in favor of the four questions.
The first question asked voters to amend the city charter with language that would ban the police tactic of stop-and-frisk.
A total of 357,293 voters voted in favor of the police ending the unconstitutional tactic of stop and frisk, while 88,567 voted no.
The second question asked voters should Philadelphia create an office of the victim advocate. A total of 374,590 voters voted in favor of establishing an office that worked on behalf of crime victims, while 66,222 voted no.
The third question asked if the city should create a civilian watchdog group for the police department called the Citizens Oversight Commission.
A total of 335,339 voters voted in favor of creating an oversight commission, while 103,140 voted no.
The final question asked whether the city should borrow $134 million for sanitation, parks and transit improvements. A total of 327,155 voters voted in favor of borrowing the money, while 112,968 voted no.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.