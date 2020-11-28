Philadelphia native Khalid Mumin, superintendent of the Reading School District, has been selected as the 2021 Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.
“I was elated when I got the news,” Mumin said. “This recognition is a testament to our district, staff, and kids. This is a great opportunity for us to be able to step out on that platform and talk about issues that plague a lot of public schools in the inner cities.”
In 2014, Mumin inherited a district with 19 buildings of failing infrastructure, eight bargaining units that had gone five years without contracts, and little to no transparency among its staff and constituents.
Currently ranked as the third largest district in Pennsylvania with about 18,500 students, Reading at the time had one of the poorest districts with a highly transient student population and extremely low test scores. The district was also facing a financial crisis along with a looming state takeover.
Within six years of Mumin being the superintendent, attendance has trended upward, test scores are increasing, the achievement gap is closing, and the high school has won the Distinguished Title I School Achievement award two consecutive years. It has also received the Silver award for Best High School Schools from U.S. News.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumin and his team focused on addressing the technology and internet connectivity gaps within the districts, making Reading a “one student one technology” device district for all students in grades K-12.
He also led the effort to ensure that most of the district’s schools have extended open wireless connections for students to access the internet while maintaining social distancing, and developed a district partnership with Comcast to provide internet service in the homes of up to 10,000 students for the 2020-21 school year at no cost to parents.
“Dr. Mumin is someone who is cool under pressure, adapts to changes, is trustworthy, a good listener and is a role model for educators, parents, students and the community at large,” said Reading School Board officials in a statement. “He is a visionary who is committed and dedicated to making the Reading School District the best it can be.”
Mumin, 48, graduated from Olney High School. He has served as a superintendent, teacher, dean of students, principal, and central administrator in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Mumin is also the author of the book “Problem Child: Leading Students Living in Poverty Towards Infinite Possibilities of Success.”
He earned a doctor’s of education degree in education leadership from University of Pennsylvania, a master’s of education degree in teaching and curriculum from Pennsylvania State University, a bachelor’s degree in secondary English education from Shippensburg University, and an associate degree in English from Northeastern Christian Junior College.
Mumin credited his experience at Olney High, “for laying the foundation for his love of education.”
“My English teacher Richard Smith had us read Shakespeare’s play ‘Macbeth’ in my junior year,” Mumin said. “We actually read the version of that play that college students were reading. He challenged us in that class.
“I knew then that I wanted to be a teacher. Mr. Smith would always tell me that ‘I was going to be something special.’ That meant a lot to me and it’s something that I always took as a badge of honor.
“I had so many teachers at Olney who were supportive and inspired me to be great,” he said. “I knew then the importance of being an educator and how the impact you leave on students’ lives will ultimately impact their future.”
Even though Mumin has received numerous accolades throughout his career, he said that what continues to inspire him to this day is youth in underserved communities.
“I understand the importance of education and how that plays into the future of our young people,” Mumin said. “Young people coming from underserved communities inspire me and actually 99% of our students in Reading are underserved. I was one of those kids myself growing up in Logan, so I know firsthand what they’re going through.
“When I look into some of these young people’s eyes, I see their passion and purpose to buy into education as a pathway out of poverty to change their future. It gives me an opportunity to live through their eyes vicariously, which continually drives me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.