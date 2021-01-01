The city's annual homicides rates according to the Philadelphia Police Department
Year Total
1980: 437
1981: 363
1982: 332
1983: 312
1984: 263
1985: 274
1986: 343
1987: 338
1988: 371
1989: 476
1990: 500
1991: 440
1992: 425
1993: 439
1994: 404
1995: 432
1996: 420
1997: 418
1998: 338
1999: 292
2000: 319
2001: 309
2002: 288
2003: 348
2004: 330
2005: 377
2006: 406
2007: 391
2008: 330
2009: 300
2010: 306
2011: 325
2012: 329
2013: 246
2014: 247
2015: 279
2016: 277
2017: 313
2018: 353
2019: 353
2020: 499
