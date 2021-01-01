The city's annual homicides rates according to the Philadelphia Police Department

Year Total

1980: 437

1981: 363

1982: 332

1983: 312

1984: 263

1985: 274

1986: 343

1987: 338

1988: 371

1989: 476

1990: 500

1991: 440

1992: 425

1993: 439

1994: 404

1995: 432

1996: 420

1997: 418

1998: 338

1999: 292

2000: 319

2001: 309

2002: 288

2003: 348

2004: 330

2005: 377

2006: 406

2007: 391

2008: 330

2009: 300

2010: 306

2011: 325

2012: 329

2013: 246

2014: 247

2015: 279

2016: 277

2017: 313

2018: 353

2019: 353

2020: 499

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.