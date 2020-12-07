During a virtual panel discussion held by the Pew Charitable Trust, a group of leaders addressed different ways to help businesses survive the economic impact of COVID-19.
The leaders addressed topics ranging Pew's research on small businesses to the importance of connecting small businesses to resources.
Anna Shipp, executive director of the Sustainable Business Network, said the organization is advocating for injection of new federal funding into the Paycheck Protection Program.
The SBN sent a letter to the U.S. House of Representatives asking that the money be distributed through community development financial institutions (CDFIs) and local community banks.
“We’re asking for substantive dollars to be earmarked and set aside for businesses owners from historically marginalized backgrounds and vulnerable communities because we saw how the initial structure of the Paycheck Protection Program was not sufficient for those folks to access dollars in a meaningful way,” Shipp said during the discussion held Monday afternoon.
Ian Lawrence, senior director of The Enterprise Center, addressed the challenges some minority-owned businesses faced when attempting to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program.
“Based on the fact that the calculations for the loan amount was really tied to the net profit of the business, many of the minority-owned businessses that we worked with were not profitable in 2019 so they couldn’t access the program,” he explained.
“I think that just going forward as Congress sort of lays out a program for the upcoming year, they really need to set some minimums related to access for the neediest businesses.”
Lawrence said small businesses are in need of grant funding, instead of loans.
“If you look at pre-pandemic, many small businesses particularly businesses of color really were over leveraged,” he said.
“They were undercapitalized already so adding on a loan product is not going to be a good service to them. Right now, their revenue is off and so they don’t have the cash to service the debt.”
Lawrence noted that the organization did a survey earlier this year, which indicated that 95% of its clients experienced a drop in revenue. He said 70% of those clients said they needed grant or loan funding to remain solvent through the pandemic.
Lawrence said that other CDFIs should take The Enterprise Center's approach around deferring payments and preparing businesses to apply for grant programs.
Michael Banks, managing director, Employment Opportunities & Entrepreneurship at the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, said that many entrepreneurs of color were experiencing issues before the pandemic and are not connected to the city’s resources. He said while there’s a growth trajectory of businesses in areas like Center City and University City District, you don’t see it in areas like North Philadelphia.
“There is an opportunity to really change this narrative and this pandemic is really heightening what is taking place for a lot of these entrepreneurs that are starting businesses often times out of necessity because they were either laid off or cannot find work,” Banks said.
“We have an opportunity now to move the needle and put them in a better position than which they were in the past, so that they can grow and have the same success and the same story that we see in pockets of the city.”
