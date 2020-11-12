Pennsylvania is experiencing a record number of coronavirus cases.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported that 5,488 new coronavirus cases and 49 additional deaths were recorded on Wednesday. The statewide total of cases has risen to 248,856. There are currently 2,080 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Tom Farley said officials are considering implementing new restrictions due to Philadelphia’s rising numbers.
City officials reported 781 new cases and three additional deaths on Wednesday. A total of 50,885 Philadelphians have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began eight months ago, Farley said.
“More important than that, daily case rates are rising quickly," he said. "Yesterday we reported the most new cases, and today the second-most ever. We are entering the most dangerous phase of this pandemic, and everyone — everyone — needs to take this seriously: Stay away from others, and wear a mask.”
Area hospitals are bracing for the next phase of the virus surge.
Dr. Tony Reed, chief medical officer at Temple University Hospital, said the hospital has seen an uptick in COVID-19 patients. He said many of the patients aren’t as sick as those who were treated during the first wave of the virus. Fewer patients are being placed on ventilators and in the intensive care unit at Temple, he said.
Reed said holiday travel, non-compliance with social distancing and not wearing masks can contribute to an uptick in virus spread. Health officials are discouraging people from traveling for the holiday season, he said.
“Everyone wants to go see their family for the holidays and we’re all tired of wearing masks, we’re all tired of being stuck at home with our kids when they should be in school, and we’re seeing decreased rates of compliance with masking,” Reed said.
“The City of Philadelphia tracks that and they were in 90% positivity rate. Now we’re down in the 70%.”
Dr. Lisa Issac, president of Gateway Medical Society, said she is concerned that hospitals could be overrun with both flu and COVID-19 patients during the winter.
“As the hospitals get fuller and fuller with COVID patients, the African-American community is disproportionately represented in just about every chronic illness you can think of, and when they are sick and need the hospital care the beds [won't be] there,” she said.
Issac stressed the importance of people adhering to public health protocols to keep the coronavirus from spreading.
"The message is being pushed for the mask wearing and social distancing. I'm not sure that it is being adhered to as well as it could be or should be," she said.
"I think we could do more to kind of slow the spread of this virus. I don't think we're are doing all that we can. We're just not being obedient to what we need to do."
The U.S. has recorded more than 240,000 COVID-19 deaths and more than 10.3 million confirmed infections.
