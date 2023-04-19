Election 2022 Governor

State Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-Philadelphia, speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Cephas supports the "Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act" saying, "It is critical that we get prenatal care, pregnancy and post-natal support to those incarcerated in the commonwealth." — AP Photo/Matt Rourke 

 Matt Rourke

Changes in how prison guards handle pregnant women following arrests may be coming to Pennsylvania soon. The "Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act" just passed the Judiciary Committee in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, and is on it's way to the House floor. 

House Bill 900, if passed, would prohibit the shackling of pregnant women who are arrested, and bar them from solitary confinement while serving time or awaiting trial. The legislation would also make "trauma informed care training" mandatory for corrections officers who interact with pregnant and postpartum women. Plus, there would be an end to full-body searches by male guards.

