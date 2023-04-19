Changes in how prison guards handle pregnant women following arrests may be coming to Pennsylvania soon. The "Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act" just passed the Judiciary Committee in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, and is on it's way to the House floor.
House Bill 900, if passed, would prohibit the shackling of pregnant women who are arrested, and bar them from solitary confinement while serving time or awaiting trial. The legislation would also make "trauma informed care training" mandatory for corrections officers who interact with pregnant and postpartum women. Plus, there would be an end to full-body searches by male guards.
The bill would also include allowances for three days of post-delivery bonding time between the incarcerated mother and her newborn child. There would also be a promise of more visitation time between the mother and any other minor children. Finally, there would be some minor funding for expenses to transport the women to a safe place upon release.
"It is critical that we get prenatal care, pregnancy and post-natal support to those incarcerated in the commonwealth," said state Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-192nd District. "My peers and I have been fighting for years to put a halt to the degrading treatment of women in penitentiaries."
Cephas was joined in her support of the bill by House Democratic Caucus Secretary state Reps. Tina Davis, D-Bucks, and Mike Jones, R-York. "We have finally come to a point where we can move this important bill through committee and on to the full House for a vote, where it belongs," Davis said. "From there, it will be on to the Senate to see the dignity and humanity in this legislation and get it on the governor's desk. I pledge to continue advocating for the bill's future as it journey's through the state capitol."
The generous bill is partly for the health of the children, said Jones. "While we believe in supporting a system that serves justice, women who are incarcerated face a number of unique issues regarding their health and the health of their children," Cephas said. She added the bill would benefit "incarcerated women, their children, families and society as a whole."
Jones said that prisons were not designed with women in mind, and called for everyone's support of the bill. "We need to extend grace and treat these people the way we would want our wives and sisters and daughters to be treated," he said.
There are now over 200,000 women incarcerated in the United States – a 700% increase in the last 40-45 years. The majority are incarcerated for non-violent offenses, were primary care-givers and most have been victims of sexual assault, according to Cephas' office.
Criminals who are arrested are usually restrained in handcuffs or shackled to keep them from attacking others including guards, taking their guns, running away or harming themselves.
Cephas' office addressed this concern. The no-shackles provision of the bill would pertain to county and state-level law-enforcement officials as well as to the officers and sheriffs who transport the women in their custody to jail.
"If they see a need to do it (shackle the women) because there is a danger of them harming themselves or others, they can do it. But they will have to report it and the reason for it," said Anjelica Sanders, Cephas' chief of staff. "They can just say that this person was seen as a threat. There was a bill before this that requires reporting and this bill would strengthen that requirement."
"This is a bipartisan effort," Sanders said. "We thought about the full spectrum of the bill and we were in conversation with prison authorities."
