Pennsylvania is experiencing a spike in new coronavirus cases.
The state reported 1,598 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 177,520. Pennsylvania Department of Health is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.
“We have seen more than 1,000 cases a day for the past nine days, which shows that we are at the start of a fall resurgence of COVID-19,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said on Wednesday.
“While we are working to expand testing, prepare for a vaccine and prevent outbreaks, Pennsylvanians have an important role to play.”
Dr. Delana Wardlaw, a local physician, said she was not surprised that Pennsylvania and other areas are experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases due to the lack of a national mask wearing mandate, state and local government relaxing restrictions and people experiencing COVID fatigue.
“We’ve gone through this for the last seven months and people have COVID fatigue. They’re starting to let their guards down,” she said. “Without us not having a vaccine the only thing that is helping to mitigate the spread of this virus is social distancing, mask wearing, stricter hand washing and avoiding large gatherings.”
“By far, most people who contract the coronavirus will have mild symptoms,” said Wardlaw, who formerly participated in Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium's efforts to test members of the community.
She noted that there is a subset that will get significantly ill and develop complications that could led to them winding up on a ventilator, having a stroke, developing renal failure and end up dying.
“People have got to realize that we do not have an effective treatment that is available to everybody for the coronavirus,” Wardlaw said.
“I think that we’ve got to realize we are dealing with a pandemic that we’ve never dealt with in our lives and we have to adjust accordingly.”
On Thursday, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 171 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the city. That brings the city's number of confirmed cases to 39,520. The department also confirmed five additional fatalities, bringing the number of residents who have died from the virus in Philadelphia to 1,838.
The uptick in cases come as a recent survey by The Undefeated and the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 66% of Black people say the federal government would be taking stronger action to fight the pandemic if white people were more likely to get sick and die. Black people account for more than 20% of the more than 200,000 people killed by the coronavirus, despite being just 13% of the population.
The survey of more than 1,700 U.S. adults included nearly 800 Black Americans.
Black Americans – and Black parents in particular – have been especially hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, both financially and emotionally, the survey found.
The survey indicated that about half of Black adults say they would not want to get a coronavirus vaccine if it was deemed safe by scientists and freely available, with safety concerns and distrust cited as the top reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.