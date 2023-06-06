DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Vice President Mike Pence promised "the best days of the greatest nation on earth are yet to come" in a video released Wednesday formally launching his campaign for the Republican nomination for president.

"Different times call for different leadership," Pence, who served four years alongside then-President Donald Trump, says in the video, released via Fox News and Twitter hours ahead of a kickoff event in Des Moines. "Today our party and our country need a leader that'll appeal, as Lincoln said, to the better angels of our nature."

