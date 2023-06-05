Former Vice President Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to guests at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday filed the paperwork for his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, setting up a clash with his running mate of elections past, former President Donald Trump.

Pence is set to formally announce his candidacy on Wednesday ahead of a CNN presidential town hall that evening.

