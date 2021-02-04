Palmer Theological Seminary's celebration of African American History Month will be highlighted by the annual Mitchell Lectureship. The virtual event will be held on Feb. 5 and will run 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The lectureship is named in honor of the Rev. Frank B. Mitchell, Jr., pastor of Pinn Memorial Baptist Church for over 40 years. Over the years of his ministry, he was responsible for guiding many new ministers into service.
Mitchell directed many of them to Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary (now Palmer Theological Seminary) for their training. Each year, Mitchell Lecturers are invited to address issues relevant to the church through the perspectives of African American theology and culture.
This year, the 40th anniversary series will feature the Rev. John W. Kinney,
director of the Center for African American Pentecostalism and Leadership Development
Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of theology at Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia. He's also the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Beaverdam, Virginia.
Also featured will be the Rev. Renita J. Weems, an author. scholar, at American Baptist College and co-senior pastor at Ray of Hope Community Church in Nashville, Tennessee.
A third lecturer will be the Rev. James A. Forbes, founder and president of Healing of the Nations Foundation. He's also a Harry Emerson Fosdick Distinguished Professor at Union Theological Seminary and senior minster emeritus at Riverside Church
in New York City.
For more information, call 610-341-5800
