Both Republican and Democrats voted to ban safe injection sites on Monday. — Amanda Berg/Capital-Star

Legislation banning supervised injection sites statewide has cleared the Pennsylvania Senate.

Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled upper chamber voted 41-9 on Monday to approve a Democrat-authored bill outlawing places where people may inject or use illicit drugs while supervised by medical professionals who could intervene in the event of an overdose.

Marley Parish is the Senate reporter at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

