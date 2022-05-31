According to Oshunbumi Fernandez-West, CEO of the Odunde Festival, the vibes are back on South Street.
The Odunde festival, which had to adapt and become virtual due to COVID-19, will return this June, and Fernandez-West is "thrilled." Starting with events on Wednesday, June 8, to kick off a week of celebration, the Odunde Festival will be in person on Sunday, June 12.
"We are so thrilled to be able to invite Odunde attendees back on South Street, to hear the drumming, to watch families of different generations join us for fun and entertainment," said Fernandez-West. "And to offer all the tastes of African the Caribbean and African American culture through our diverse food offerings."
As the city opens back up and begins its recovery from the pandemic, the Odunde festival is an opportunity for all Philadelphians to gather in peace and enjoy themselves.
"People have been in their houses, affected by the pandemic, and now they're out," said Fernandez-West. "They're here to eat some good food, buy some great museum-quality art, everything."
Fernandez-West is keeping her mother's vision alive 47 years later by continuing the Odunde Festival, which Louis Fernandez created in 1975 and is now the most prominent African American Street festival in the country.
According to Fernandez-West, the festival is an economic driver for the city, with a $30 million economic impact on Pennsylvania and a $28 million impact on Philadelphia.
When asked about the importance of bringing the community together with the raging violence, Philadelphia has 209 homicides; Fernandez-West said, "I think Odunde brings everyone together. It reminds everyone that they come from a lineage of kings and queens. I hope Odunde creates a rebirth where people say, 'you know what, let me stop this violence, let me know who I am, let me know my worth,'" and that's what Odunde has been doing for 47 years.
Odunde events
June 8- Lois' Lunches, a breakfast food giveaway in honor of Lois Fernandez
June 9- African head wrapping and food tasting soiree
June 10- African business roundtable and VIP reception
June 11- The Caribbean business roundtable
June 12 - 47th Odunde Festivals from 20th to 24th Streets alongside South Street.
